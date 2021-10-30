Terry Fraher, Clonmel

Terry Fraher

St. Francis Court, King St. Clonmel.

28th October 2021 peacefully at his residence. Predeceased by his son Terry Jnr. and daughter Jackie. Sadly missed by his wife Eileen, daughters Sharon, Joan, Deirdre and Demelza, sons in law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends. May Terry Rest in Peace.

Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home on Sunday evening from 6pm to 8pm.

Terry’s Funeral will arrive at S.S. Peter and Paul’s Church on Monday at 12.50pm for Requiem mass at 1pm which can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul, followed by burial in St. Patrick’s Cemetery.

To leave a personal message of condolence you may do so in the link below.

