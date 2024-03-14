Terry Donoghue, Roscrea and Rathdowney

Chapel Lane, Roscrea and formerly of Rathdowney, Co. Laois.

Died 12th March 2024.

Predeceased by his sons Tj and Jamie, his parents Michael and Mary.

Rest in Peace

Deeply regretted by his heartbroken wife Margaret, sons Jason, Michael, Philip and Wayne, his only daughter Nicole, daughters in law Stephanie and Amanda, his grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Doyle’s Funeral Home, Roscrea (E53 RX08) on Friday from 5pm to 8pm.

Arriving into St Cronan’s Church, Roscrea on Saturday for Funeral Mass at 12 noon.

Burial afterwards in adjoining new cemetery.

Funeral mass can be viewed live on www.stcronanscluster.ie