Teresa (Tessy) Fogarty (Née Hennessy), Thurles

Ikerrin, Thurles, and formerly of Graigue, Moycarkey, Thurles.

Peacefully at home, under the wonderful care of her family and excellent carers, especially Geraldine.

Predeceased by her husband Willie, sister Bernie, brother David, son-in-law Seamus, daughters-in-law Siobhán and Mary.

Deeply regretted by her loving family; daughters Noirín, Mary and her partner Leonard, Evelyn and her partner Geoff, sons Jerry, Billy, Paddy and David, daughters-in-law Susan and Catherine, brother Liam, sisters-in-law Eileen and Helen, grandchildren Caitríona, Aoife, Niamh, Meadhbh, Neasa, Andrew, Emmet and Matthew, great-grandchildren Mina, Freddie, Summer, Finley and Oscar, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a wide circle of friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan’s Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Wednesday from 5pm to 7pm.

Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles on Thursday at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in St Peter’s Cemetery, Moycarkey, Thurles.