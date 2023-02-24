Teresa (Tessie) Ryan (Née Walton), Limerick and Newport

Sallymount, Castleconnell, Co. Limerick, and formerly of Rossaguile, Newport.

February 23rd 2023, peacefully at the University Hospital Limerick.

Predeceased by her brother Edward.

Sadly missed by her loving family, husband John, sons John and Kieran, daughters Margaret and Mary, daughters-in-law, son-in-law, grandchildren Avril, Hannah, Gavin, Elsa, Neil and Aoife, brother Johnny, sister-in law Sally, nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Reposing at Meehan’s Funeral Home, Newport on Monday from 5 pm to 7 pm.

Arriving at St Joseph’s Church, Castleconnell, for Requiem Mass on Tuesday morning at 11.30 am, followed by burial in Stradbally cemetery, Castleconnell.

Teresa’s funeral mass can be viewed on www.castleconnellparish.ie

Donations to Milford hospice and Care for the aged in lieu of flowers.