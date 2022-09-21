Teresa (Tess) O’Meara née Cummins, Toomevara

Grawn, Toomevara

Teresa died peacefully on September 20th 2022, surrounded by her beloved family, her children Mathew, Marion, Anita, Stephen, John, her sons-in-law, daughters-in-law and her cherished grandchildren.

Predeceased by her husband Jack, her parents Stephen & Mary, her brothers Paddy, Eddie, Billy, Steph, Gus, her sisters Joan & Maureen.

Deeply mourned by her sisters-in-law, brother-in-law, extended family and her many friends.

May her gentle soul Rest in Peace.

Reposing at her daughter Marion’s residence in Grawn (E45 V622) on Thursday from 4pm to 8pm.

Removal on Friday morning at 10.30am to St Joseph’s Church, Toomevara for Mass at 11am.

Burial immediately afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please, donation in lieu, if desired to: copd.ie/donate