Teresa (Tess) Murphy, (nee Carroll), Nenagh

Belmont, Nenagh, County Tipperary.

Peacefully in the wonderful care of St. Conlon’s Nursing Home, June 17th 2022.

Predeceased by her beloved husband Pat, son Eddie and daughter Tina (Hanrahan).

Deeply regretted by her loving daughter Moira, sons-in-law Larry (Byrne) and Ned (Hanrahan), grandchildren, great grandchildren, sister-in-law Nora (Brady), nephews, nieces, relatives and many friends. R.I.P.

Reposing at Keller’s Funeral Home, Nenagh on Sunday evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Funeral arriving Monday afternoon at 12.45 pm for funeral mass at 1pm in St. Mary of the Rosary Church followed by burial in Lisboney Cemetery.

Family flowers only.

Donations if desired to St. Conlon’s Nursing Home.

Those who are unable to attend the Mass can view it on the church live stream service http://www.nenaghparish.ie.