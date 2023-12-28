Teresa (Tess) Cummins, Templemore

Teresa (Tess) Cummins (née Hennessy)

Marian Road, Templemore, Co. Tipperary.

On 28th December 2023

Peacefully in the loving care of the staff of Villa Marie nursing home, Roscrea.

Surrounded by her loving family.

In her 94th year.

Predeceased by her devoted husband Stan. Tess will be sadly missed by her sons Francis and David, daughters Regina King and Valerie Sargent, Daughters in law Maria & Caroline, sons in law Bryan & Liam, grandchildren, great grandchildren, brother Kieran in Australia, much loved nephew

Dickie O’ Brien, Richmond, nieces, nephews, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Greys funeral home Templemore this Friday evening from 5 pm to 7 pm

Requiem Mass on Saturday in the Church of the Sacred Heart Templemore at 12 noon

Internment in the adjoining cemetery afterwards.

Messages of condolence may be left at www.ejgrey.com

Family flowers only. Donations, if desired, to the Tipperary branch of the Alzheimer society.