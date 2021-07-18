Teresa (Tess) Buckley nee O’Connor, Birdhill

Kilmastulla, Birdhill.

12th July 2021 peacefully at the University Hospital Limerick.

Beloved wife of the late John Joseph and loving mother of the late Brendan.

Sadly missed by her loving sons John, Michael and Erin, daughter Margaret, grandchildren, extended family, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace.

Arriving on Wednesday at the Church of Our Lady of the Wayside Birdhill for Requiem Mass at 11.30 which can be viewed on the Tipperary Funerals Live Facebook page.

Burial afterwards in Kilmastulla cemetery.

