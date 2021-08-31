Teresa Ryan nee Dunne, Templemore

Richmond and former publican Loughmore, Templemore, and formerly Drombane Village.

30th of August 2021

Predeceased by her husband Denis (Din)

Peacefully surrounded by her loving family in the loving care of the Nurses and Staff of the Sacred Heart Nursing Home Crosspatrick

Deeply regretted by her sons Michael, Kevin and James, daughter in law Imelda, grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home Templemore on Wednesday evening from 5 to 7pm.

Requiem Mass in the Church of the Sacred Heart Templemore on Thursday at 12 noon. Interment in Loughmore Cemetery afterwards.

Messages of condolence may be left on www.ejgrey.com

Teresa’s funeral mass may be viewed on https://churchcamlive.ie/templemoreparish/

