Teresa McHugh nee Minogue, Clonmel and Killaloe

Gortmalogue, Clonmel and formerly Killaloe, Co Clare.

Teresa passed away peacefully on Friday 15th December 2023 in the gentle care of the staff of Care Choice, Montenotte, Cork.

Pre-deceased by her husband Oisín, she will be sadly missed and lovingly remembered by her loving sons William Oisín and Murrough, daughter Maeve, grandchildren Jack, Oisín, Cadhla and Damhin, sister Margaret, daughters-in-law Julie and Gráinne, son-in-law Brendan, brothers-in-law John and Colm, sister-in-law Nellie, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and her many friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Monday evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Removal on Tuesday to St Mary’s Church, Irishtown for Funeral Mass at 12 noon.

Those who cannot attend can watch live via the St Mary’s Parish livestream service www.churchservices.tv/clonmel

Burial will take place afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired to Unicef. https://www.unicef.ie/donate

Ar dheis Dé go raibh a h-Anam Dílis

Online Condolences may be left on the Condons Funeral Directors Facebook Page.