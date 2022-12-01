Teresa Maher nee Mason, Cahir

Woodview, Cahir.

Teresa passed away peacefully at Bramleigh Lodge Nursing Home Cahir.

Predeceased by her husband Peter, she will be very sadly missed by her loving sons Michael and Patrick, daughters in law Julie and Lily, grandsons Stephen and Daniel, granddaughter Chloe and her husband Tyler, great granddaughter Erin, sisters Breda, Geraldine and Ellen, brother in law Peter, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Reposing at Costigan’s Funeral Home Cahir on Friday evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Funeral arriving to St. Mary’s Church Cahir on Saturday morning for Requiem Mass at 11am with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.