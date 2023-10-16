Teresa Lindsay (née Mason), England & Nenagh

Witham, Essex, England and formerly of Summer Hill, Nenagh.

September 21st, 2023.

Passed peacefully at her home in Witham, Essex, England.

Predeceased by her beloved husband George, parents George and MaryAnne Mason, brothers George, Tom, Roady, Micky and her sisters Mary, Nancy and Bridie.

Sadly,missed by her children Debbie, Kevin, Tony and all her Grand and Great Grandchildren, her sister Peg, brother-in law Billy, her nieces, nephews and all her friends in both

England and Ireland.

Reposing on Monday at Ryan’s Funeral Home Nenagh, from 5pm until 7pm.

Her remains will arrive at Tuesday to St. Mary of the Rosary Church, Nenagh, for Funeral mass, at 11am, followed by burial in Barrack Street Cemetery.

Teresa’s Funeral Mass can be viewed on nenaghparish.ie.

May her gentle soul Rest in Peace.