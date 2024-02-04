Teresa Hayes nee Butler, Nenagh

Orchard Heights, Sarsfield Street, Nenagh.

February 2nd 2024, peacefully, at University Hospital Limerick.

Predeceased by her husband Ramie, grandson David and great-granddaughter Teigan.

Deeply regretted by her loving family, daughters Jackie and Edel, sons John and Kenneth, her sister Peggy (Shoer), son-in-law Pat Sheahan, Kenneth’s partner Edel Gallagher, grandchildren and great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Reposing on Monday at Ryan’s Funeral Home Nenagh from 4pm until 5.30pm.

Funeral arriving on Tuesday to St. Mary of the Rosary Church Nenagh for Funeral Mass at 11am followed by burial in Monsea Cemetery.

May she Rest in Peace.