Teresa Gubbins (nee Hurley), Clonmel & Hollyford

Kickham Street, Clonmel and formerly Hollyford.

Teresa passed away peacefully in the tender care of the staff of St Teresa’s Nursing Home, Cashel on Thursday night in the presence of her loving family.

Pre-deceased by her brothers Paddy, Jimmy and Tony and her sisters Maureen and Nellie, she will be sadly missed by her husband Michael, daughter Terri, son-in-law Joe, nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, extended family, neighbours and friends.

May She Rest in Peace

Reposing at Condons Funeral Parlour, Clonmel on Saturday evening from 5.00pm to 7.00pm.

Removal on Sunday to Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church. Funeral Mass on arrival at 12.30pm.

Burial will take place afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

Those who cannot attend can watch live via the Ss. Peter & Paul’s Parish livestream service www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul.