Teresa Grace (nee Walsh), Birdhill

Cappadine, Ballinahinch, Birdhill, Co. Tipperary.

29th March 2024 peacefully in the excellent care of Abbott Close Nursing Home, Askeaton.

Beloved wife of the late Der.

Sadly missed by her loving son John, daughter Maura Wall (Cappagh), daughter in law Mary, son in law Richard Wall, grandsons Thomas and his wife Aimee, Gerard and his girlfriend Sarah, Patrick and his fiancee Carole, John and his fiancee Ruth, great grandsons Finn and Noah, neighbours, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace.

Reposing at Meehan’s Funeral Home Newport on Sunday 31st March from 6 to 7.30pm with removal to St. Joseph’s Church Ballinahinch.

Requiem Mass on Monday 1st April at 11.30 a.m. which can be viewed on https://m.twitch.tv/ballinahinch, burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Family flowers only please.