Teresa Collins (Nee McGrath), Nenagh & Birmingham, UK

8 Arra Drive, formerly St. Joseph’s Park, Nenagh & Sedgley, Dudley, Birmingham UK.

She died peacefully at home on the 5th of February. Predeceased by her husband Ron Collins.

She will deeply missed by her loving sisters & brothers – Breda, Noreen, Angela, Eileen, Paddy & Hughie. Nieces, nephews, grand nieces & grand nephews, extended family, relatives, neighbours & friends.

May her gentle soul rest in peace.

Reposing at Ryan’s Funeral Home, Nenagh this Monday 7th from 5pm to 6.30pm.

Remains arriving at St. Mary’s of the Rosary Church, Nenagh on Tuesday 8th for Requiem Mass at 12pm.

Burial afterwards in Lisboney Graveyard.

Those who cannot attend may view the livestream on nenaghparish.ie or on Radio 106.2 Fm.

