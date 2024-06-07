Teresa Cadell nee Spillane, Nenagh

Tyone, Nenagh, Co. Tipperary, & late of Hibernian Inn & Castlelyons, Co. Cork .

7th of June 2024. Peacefully in the loving care of Millbrae Nursing Home on her 92nd birthday.

Predeceased by her beloved husband Paddy, daughter Mairead , son in law John, brothers & sisters.

Deeply regretted by her loving daughters Siobhan & Therese , sons Paddy & John , sister Anna , daughters in law Caroline & Noelle, son in law Robert ,grandchildren Gemma , Peter, Louise, Jack, Paddy, Tom, Conor & Grace ,Great- grandchildren Alex & Sophie, sisters in law, nephews , nieces, relatives & many friends.

May she rest in peace.

Reposing at Keller’s funeral home Nenagh (E45XO94) on Sunday from 5pm to 8pm.

Funeral arriving to St. Mary of the Rosary Church on Monday morning at 10.45 am for funeral mass at 11 am followed by burial in Lisboney Old Cemetry.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to North Tipperary Hospice.

Livestream of this Mass can be viewed on Nenagh Parish webcam.