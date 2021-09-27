Teresa Boland nee Ledwith, Dromineer and Westmeath

Cushmona, Dromineer, Nenagh and formerly of Abbeylands, Ballynacargy, Co. Westmeath.

September 26th 2021, peacefully, at home, following a short illness bravely borne, surrounded by her loving family.

Dearly loved and sadly missed by her beloved husband Brian, her heartbroken daughters Laura and Anne and Anne’s fiancé James.

Predeceased by her parents P.J. and Mary Agnes Ledwith and her sister Geraldine (McNevin).

She will be sadly missed by her brothers Eamonn, Leo, Padraig and Joseph; sister Marion (O’Shaughnessy); her nieces, nephews, extended family, kind neighbours and many friends.

Reposing on Tuesday at Ryan’s Funeral Home Nenagh (E45 WF59), from 5pm until 7pm.

Removal from her home on Wednesday at 11.30am, to arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Carrig, Ballycommon (E45 C568), for Funeral Mass at 12 o’clock followed by burial in Monsea Cemetery, Ballycommon.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Milford Care Centre.

House private please.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence