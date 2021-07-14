Terence Troy, Ennis and Roscrea

Pairc na Coille, Ennis and formerly of Cnoc Mhuire, Roscrea.

Died peacefully in Milford Care Centre on July 13th surrounded by his family.

Pre-deceased by his father Billy, mother Mae and sister Marian.

Sadly missed by his sons Shane and Aaron, daughter Amanda and their mother Noeleen, sisters Dympna, Aine and Vivienne, brother Fergus, aunts Sally and Kathleen, nephews Jack Jnr., Fionn, James, Tommy and David and all his cousins and extended family.

Due to goverment and HSE guidelines Terence’s funeral Mass will be for family only. Private removal on Friday morning arriving in St. Cronan’s Church, Roscrea for Funeral Mass at 12 noon.

Cremation to take place afterwards in Shannon Crematorium, Co. Clare at 3pm.

Family flowers only, please donations in lieu if desired to Milford Hospice Care Centre.

Terence’s funeral mass can be viewed on stcronanscluster.ie

