Teddy (James) Dillon, Cahir

Teddy (James) Dillon

Lisnamuck, Cahir.

Teddy passed away peacefully at Tipperary University Hospital. Predeceased by his wife Mary (nee O’ Donnell). He will be very sadly missed by his loving daughter Cindy (Dunphy), son in law Jamie, grandchildren Kieran , Kate and Laura, sisters Kathleen, Helen, Vera (predeceased by his sister Mai and brother Paul) nieces and nephews extended family , his neighbours and many friends.

Reposing at Costigan’s Funeral Home Cahir on Monday evening from 7-8pm.

Teddy’s funeral cortège will leave his home at Lisnamuck on Tuesday morning at 11.30am to arrive at St Mary’s Church Cahir for mass at 12 noon, after which he will be laid to rest in the adjoining cemetery.

