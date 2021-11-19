Teddy Coppinger, Thurles

Dehreen, Thurles.

Peacefully, in the wonderful care of the staff of Ardeen Nursing Home, Thurles.

Predeceased by his parents Edward and Anne, sisters Kitty and Joan, brother Jossy.

Deeply regretted by his loving family; sisters Nancy (Jordan) and Bridget (Burke), brothers Jimmy and Paddy, nephews, nieces, grandnephews, grandnieces, cousins, Ardeen community, neighbours and friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan’s Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles on Saturday from 5.30pm to 7.30pm. Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles at 8pm.

Requiem Mass on Monday at 11am.

Burial afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

Teddy’s funeral mass will be live-streamed on www.thurlesparish.ie

