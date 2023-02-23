Ted Stapleton, Roscrea

Demesne, Roscrea

Peacefully at Milford Care Centre, Limerick surrounded by his family and with the support of the wonderful care-centre staff.

Pre-deceased by his parents Tommy Joe and Lizzie, sister Bonnie, brother Stevie and niece Joy.

He will be very sadly missed by his wife Ann, children Aisling, Róisín, Sorcha and Fionán, sons-in-law David, Keith and John James, grandchildren Aibhe, Lily, Ruby, Koren, Poppy and Kenzie, his niece Ann, nephews-in-law Andrew and Neil, his grand-niece and nephew Jenny and Oliver and his many relatives and friends.

R.I.P.

Reposing in Tierney’s Funeral Home, Roscrea (E53 NY70) on Saturday evening from 5.30pm to 7.00pm. Private cremation to take place in Shannon Crematorium, Co. Clare on Sunday.

Family flowers only please donations if desired to Milford Care Centre.

House Private Pleas