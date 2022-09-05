Tara Callery (nee Purcell), Clonmel

Ard Caoin, Clonmel Co. Tipperary.

Peacefully at University Hospital Waterford on September 3rd 2022 surrounded by her family.

Tara will be sadly missed and fondly remembered by her parents Pat and Joan Purcell, by her beloved children Róise and Seán and their father John, by her sisters Caroline and Emer, brother Paul, and her partner Eamon, brothers in law, sister in law, nieces, nephews, her extended family, friends and colleagues.

May She Rest in Peace.

Tara will be reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home Kickham St., Clonmel (E91PK19) on Monday evening from 6pm until 8pm.

Removal on Tuesday morning to St. Mary’s Church Irishtown for Requiem Mass at 12 noon which can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/clonmel followed by burial in St Patrick’s Cemetery.