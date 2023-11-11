Sylvia Tierney nee Bentley, Templemore

Church Street, Templemore.

11th of November 2023.

Predeceased by her beloved husband Michael.

Deeply regretted by her loving sister Josephine, sisters in law Anne and Breda, brother-in-law Dan, nephews, nieces, grand nephews, grand nieces, cousins, relatives and friends.

May Sylvia’s gentle soul rest in peace.

Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home Templemore Monday evening from 6pm to 7.30pm.

Removal on Tuesday morning to the Church of the Sacred Heart Templemore for Requiem Mass at 12 noon.

Interment in St. Joseph’s Cemetery afterwards.

Sylvia’s Mass can be viewed on https://www.churchcamlive.ie/templemoreparish/

Messages of condolence may be left at www.ejgrey.com