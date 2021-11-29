Suzanne Mulcaire, Thurles

Childers Park, Thurles.

Died unexpectedly on November 27th, after a short illness, in the wonderful care of the staff of South Tipperary Regional Hospital.

Pre-deceased by her parents Joe and Christina (Dinah), sister Marian. Will be sadly missed by her loving family, sons David, Joey and Mark, partner Thomas, David’s partner Shannon, sisters Breda and Margaret, brothers Michael, Billy and Jody, nephews, nieces, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Reposing in Hugh Ryan’s Funeral Home, Slievenamon Road, Thurles, on Wednesday, 1st December, from 5pm to 7pm.

Arriving at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles, on Thursday, 2nd December, at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am.

The mass can be viewed online at http://www.thurlesparish.ie.

Burial afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery, Thurles.

