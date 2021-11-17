Suzanne Ennis, Cahir

Suzanne Ennis

Castle Street, Cahir.

Suzanne passed away peacefully in the wonderful care of St. Martha’s Nursing Home, Toureen. She will be sadly missed by her loving brother Joe, nieces and nephew Claire, Stuart and Maria, their spouses Paul (Shanahan), Tara and Paul (Corcoran) and their children Luke, Ollie, Daniel and Emily, sisters in law, extended family, relatives and friends.

Reposing at Costigan’s Funeral Home, Cahir on Wednesday evening from 7-8pm.

Suzanne’s funeral cortége will leave on Thursday morning at 11:30am to arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Cahir for 12 noon Requiem Mass.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

