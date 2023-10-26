Susie Shelly nee Armitage, Nenagh

“Alverton”, Tyone, Nenagh

In her 94th year, on October 25th, peacefully, in the tender care of the wonderful staff of Nenagh General Hospital. Beloved wife of the late Pat (Postmaster) and mother of Helen Ryan (Nenagh), Pauline Bree (Galway), Finola Fahey (Cork), Patrick (Kildalkey) and Brendan (Cork). Sister of the late Henry Armitage (Newtown). Susie will be sadly missed by her family, her sons-in-law Gerard, Padraig and Liam, daughters-in-law, Lisa and Jody, her grandchildren, Susan, Katie, Michelle, Laura, William, Ronan, Peter, Rachel, Adam, Scott, Marc, Gavin, Andrew and Hannah and her great-grandchildren Jake, Isabella, Sean, Robyn, Joseph, Carly and Isabella, her sisters Breda Boyle (Newtown), Christina O’Flynn (Ballinasloe), Maureen Donnelly (Moneygall) and Phil Cummins (Dublin), her brother-in-law Noel (Newtown), sister-in-law Nancy (Newtown), relatives, neighbours and friends.

May she Rest in Peace.

Susie will repose on Thursday 26th October at Keller’s Funeral Home, Nenagh , from 5pm until 7pm.

Funeral arriving on Friday 27th to St. Mary of the Rosary Church Nenagh, for Funeral Mass at 11 am, followed by burial in Lisboney Cemetery.Susie’s funeral mass can be viewed on www.nenaghparish.ie

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Friends of Nenagh Hospital.