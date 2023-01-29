Susan Cunneen (nee Whelan), Capparoe & Nenagh

Shalee, Capparoe & late of McDonagh Street, Nenagh.

Peacefully after an illness, surrounded by her beloved family at Milford Hospice Limerick.

Will be sadly missed by her loving husband Derek and cherished son Andrew, Parents Greta & Pat Whelan and brothers Paul, Aidan & Patrick. Mother in law Geraldine & father in law Mike, Aunts, uncles, brothers in law and sisters in law, her Godchildren, nieces and nephews cousins neighbours relatives and her many friends.

May Susan Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Ryan’s funeral home Nenagh this Tuesday from 5pm to 8pm.

Her remains will leave Geraldine & Mike Cunneen’s home (Via Shalee Cross) on Wednesday at 11.30am to arrive at Our Lady of Lourdes Church Silvermines for Requiem mass at 12 noon.

Livestream of her mass can be viewed on (Link to follow).

Followed by burial afterwards in Kilmore Graveyard.

Donations in lieu of flowers, if desired to Milford Hospice.