Stephen Purcell, Templemore

Railway View, Templemore and formerly Loughmore, Templemore.

Passed away peacefully in the company of his loving daughters, whilst in the tender care of the wonderful nurses and staff of Patterson’s Nursing Home, Roscrea. Predeceased by his parents, Michael & Ellen and his dear nephew Michael.

Beloved dad to Michelle and Marlyn and much-loved Papa to his grandchildren – Saskia, Jack, Priya, Megan, Sanjay and Isabel. Stephen will be forever loved and missed by his daughters, sons-in-law Mervyn & Naveen, adored grandchildren, brother Andy, sister Kathleen sister-in-law Peggy, brother-in-law Jim, niece, nephews & extended family.

Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home, Templemore on Friday from 5pm to 7pm.

Private cremation service in Grey’s Funeral Home, Templemore will follow.

Messages of condolence may be left at www.ejgrey.com

House private.

Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired, to COPD Ireland – https://copd.ie/donate/