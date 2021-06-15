Stephen O’Brien, Clonmel

Stephen O’Brien

Davis Row, Clonmel.

Due to current restrictions regarding public gatherings, Stephen’s funeral service will be celebrated in the presence of his family and close friends only on Thursday 17th June at 12 noon in Newlands Cross Crematorium, Dublin.

In Lieu of attendance, messages of condolence can be left at the condolence section on the RIP.ie website.

Please note that numbers in attendance are restricted to 50 people max.

Thank you for your understanding and co-operation at this time.

All enquiries to Fennessy’s Funeral Directors.

