Stephen O’ Meara, Roscrea

Clonakenny, Roscrea, Co. Tipperary.

5th of February 2022, peacefully in the university hospital Limerick.

Predeceased by his brother Kieran, and stepsister Sally.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Margaret, brothers, Mick, Paddy, Tom, Peter, Tim, Joe, Ambrose, stepsister Mary, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, relatives and friends.

May his gentle soul rest in peace.

Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home Templemore this Monday Evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Requiem mass in St. Bridget’s Church Clonakenny on Tuesday at 12 noon.

Interment in the adjoining Cemetery afterwards.

Messages of condolence can be left at www.ejgrey.com.

House private please.

