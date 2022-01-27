Stephen Micallef, Carrick on Suir

Late of Treacy Park, Carrick on Suir.

Died 25 January 2022.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Margaret, and loving father to David and Lisa, brother Paul, son in law Jamie, daughter in law Claire, sister-in-law Jane and Annabell, brothers in law John, Francie and Paul, grandchildren Holly, Patrick, Lucy and Oliver, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

May he rest in peace.

Reposing at Walsh’s Funeral Home Carrick on Suir on Friday from 5pm to 6.30pm.

Arriving at St Nicholas Church Carrick on Suir on Saturday for Requiem Mass at 10.30 followed by burial in St Mary’s Cemetery.

