Stephen Corcoran, Clonmel

Elm Park, Clonmel, Co Tipperary.

2nd November 2023 peacefully in St Teresa’s Nursing Home, Cashel (Predeceased by his wife Elizabeth, brother Sean and sister Mary). Very deeply regretted by his son Kevin, daughter Deborah, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, brothers Tommy and Errol, sister Esther, nephews, nieces, relatives and his many friends.

Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home, Kickham Street, Clonmel on Friday evening from 5pm to 7pm.

Stephen’s Funeral will arrive at S.S. Peter & Paul’s Church on Saturday morning at 10.45am for Requiem Mass at 11am which can be viewed on www.churchservices.tv/peterpaul followed by burial in St Patrick’s Cemetery.