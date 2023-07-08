Stephanie Keays (Née Walsh), Borrisokane

Lahorna, and late for Galross, Borrisokane.

Peacefully surrounded by her devoted family, in the tender care of the management and staff at the Galway clinic.

Will be sadly missed by her loving husband Ken and cherished family David, Barry & Amy. Her parents Billy and Mary. Sister Helen and brothers Pat & Liam. Aunts and uncles, nephews and nieces, mother in law Mary, brothers in law and sisters in law. Cousins relatives neighbours and friends.

May Stephanie Rest In Peace.

Reposing at Ryan’s funeral home Nenagh this Monday from 5pm to 7pm.

Remains arriving to Ardcroney church on Tuesday for Requiem mass at 11am.

Livestream of this mass can be viewed on the Cloughjordan Parish Facebook page.

Followed by burial in the New Cemetery Ardcroney.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to Milford Hospice.