Stephanie Flynn, Roscrea

126 Kennedy Park, Roscrea

Suddenly at home.

Pre-deceased by her grandmother Alice, aunts Alice, Linda & Nuala and uncle Joe.

Deeply regretted by her children James, Mark, Chloe, Leon, Teegan and Ella, grandchildren, mother Olive and Olive’s partner Pat, her father Oliver, her partner Mike, her aunt Geraldine, brothers Ken, John and Damien, sisters Sharon and Edel, nieces, nephews, relatives good neighbours and many friends.

RIP.

Reposing at her mother Olive’s residence (Kennedy Park) on Tuesday evening with rosary at 8.00. Private removal on Wednesday morning at 11.15 arriving in St. Cronan’s Church, Roscrea for Funeral Mass at 12.00. Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

Funeral mass can be viewed on www.stcronanscluster.ie

