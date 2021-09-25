Stella Ryan (Nee English), Cahir

Cahir Abbey Upper, Cahir.

Stella passed away peacefully in the loving care of St. Martha’s Toureen.

Pre-deceased by her husband Pat, granddaughter Stacey, grandson Jamie and sister Joan.

She will be very sadly missed by her loving family, son Michael, daughters Liz, Mag, Trisha, Anne, Noeleen and Tina, grandchildren, great grandchildren, sons in law Jimmy, Mickey and Alan, daughter in law Maureen, brother Michael, sisters Liz and Madge, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Stella’s funeral cortége will leave Costigan’s Funeral Home Cahir on Monday morning at 11.30am to arrive at St. Mary’s church Cahir for mass at 12 noon after which she will be laid to rest in the adjoining cemetery.

