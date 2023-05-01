Sr. Victoire Barry, Thurles and Limerick

Presentation Convent, Thurles and Kildonnell, Crecora, Co. Limerick.

On April 29th 2023, in the wonderful care of Fennor Hill Care Facility, Urlingford.

Predeceased by her loving parents, James and Mary, her sister, Maureen, brothers-in-law, Connie, Tom and Don.

Deeply regretted by her Presentation Community and Congregation, her sisters, Kay, Peg and Pauline, her brothers, John, William, James, Michael and Thomas, brother-in-law, Peadar, sisters-in-law, Meriel, Marie, Eileen, Angela and Breda, nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, extended family and friends.

Reposing in the Presentation Convent Chapel, Thurles on this Monday from 3pm to 6pm.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 12 noon in the Convent Chapel followed by burial in St. Patrick’s cemetery, Thurles.

Ar dheis Dé go raibh sí.