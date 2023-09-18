Sr. Theophane Doyle, Thurles and Killenaule

Presentation Convent, Thurles and Killenaule.

September 17th, 2023, in the loving care of her Community and Carers.

Predeceased by her parents John and Margaret, her sister Nancy and her brothers Jim and Sean, brother-in-law Jack and sister-in-law Rosaleen.

Deeply regretted by her Presentation Community and Congregation, her sister-in-law Nancy, her nieces Mary Forrest, Margaret Preston, Triona and Anne Doyle, Maeve Colclough and Rose-Marie Doyle, her nephews John Crowley, John and Paul Doyle and John, Gary and Niall Doyle, her nieces-in-law, nephews-in-law, her grandnieces and grandnephews, great grandnieces, great grandnephews, extended family and friends.

Rest In Peace

Reposing in the Presentation Convent Chapel, Thurles on Tuesday from 3pm to 6pm.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday in the Cathedral of the Assumption at 11 followed by burial in St. Patrick’s cemetery. Mass may be viewed live on www.thurlesparish.ie

Convent private on Monday please.