Sr Teresa Kennedy, Carrick on Suir and Cahir

Convent of Mercy, Carrick On Suir and late of Convent of Mercy, Cahir.

July 15th 2023 (peacefully) in the loving care of the sisters and Staff of her Community.

Predeceased by her sisters Sr. Margaret Mary and Bernie, brothers Michael and Aódh.

Deeply regretted by her Mercy Community, her sister Sr. Pauline, sister in law, brother in law, nephews, nieces, grandnephews grandnieces, extended family and friends.

May She Rest In Peace

Reposing at Costigan’s Funeral Home Cahir this evening from 5pm until 7pm.

Arriving at St Mary’s Church Cahir, Tuesday for Funeral Mass at 12 noon followed by burial in adjoining Cemetery.

Funeral Mass will be livestreamed on http://stmaryscahir.ie/livemass