Sr Rita Condon, Thurles

Ursuline Convent, Thurles.

Peacefully surrounded by her family and community. Predeceased by her parents Michael and Rita, sister Mary, brothers Pat, John and Fr Michael.

Deeply regretted by her sister Terry, sister-in-law Mary, nephews, nieces Michael, Paula, Barry, Eleanor, Alexandra and Tim, Ursuline Community and Congregation.

Reposing in the New Convent Oratory on Wednesday from 4pm to 5.30pm.

Evening prayer at 5.30pm.

Funeral Mass on Thursday in the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles, at 1.30pm followed by burial in the Convent Cemetery.