Sr. Norah Merrick, Presentation Convent Thurles

Presentation Convent, Thurles , formerly of Ballynulty, Cullen, Co. Tipperary.

Sr. Norah Merrick passed away peacefully in the loving care of Lucie and Staff in Padre Pio Nursing Home, Holycross. Predeceased by her sister Sr. Mary of Grace, Presentation Convent, Thurles and New Zealand, her brothers Patrick, Donal and Richard, her sister-in-law Maura.

Deeply regretted by her Presentation Community and Congregation, her sister-in-law Marie, nieces Carmel, Majella, Margaret, Brenda, Mary, Noreen and Helen, her nephews P.J., John, Christy, Pat and Sammy, her extended family and friends.

Reposing in the Presentation Convent Chapel, Thurles on this Friday from 3.30 p.m. concluding with evening prayer at 5.30 p.m.

Funeral Mass in the Convent Chapel on Saturday at 11 a.m. followed by burial in St. Patrick’s Cemetery.

May She Rest In Peace.