Convent of Mercy Greenhill Carrick on Suir and formerly of Convent of Mercy Cahir and late of Moyglass Fethard

Sr. Nora passed away peacefully in the care of the staff of Rathkeevin Nursing Home.

She will be very sadly missed by her nieces and nephew, her Mercy Sisters, extended family and friends.

Requiem mass on Wednesday at 12.30pm in St. Mary’s Church Cahir with burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.