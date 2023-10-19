Sr Mary Vincent Gertrude Ryan, Roscrea & Newport

Mt Carmel Nursing Home, Roscrea and formerly of Foileen, Rear Cross, Newport.

Peacefully in the loving care of the Sisters and staff of Mt Carmel Nursing Home, Roscrea.

Pre-deceased by her parents John and Bridget and her brothers William and Jackie.

Deeply regretted by the Community and Sisters of the Congregation, her sisters Sr. Francis, Phylis O Malley, Cecelia O Dwyer and Peggy Carr, her nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass will take place in Mt Carmel Nursing Home Chapel this Friday morning at 11.00am followed by burial afterwards at the Community Cemetery in St. Cronan’s Cemetery, Roscrea.