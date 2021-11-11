Sr. Mary Joseph Power, Roscrea and Ardmore

Mt. Carmel Nursing Home, Roscrea and formerly of Lissarow, Ardmore, Co. Waterford

Peacefully in the care of the staff of Mt. Carmel Nursing Home, Roscrea, Co. Tipperary.

Pre-deceased by her parents Patrick and Margaret Power, brother Patrick Power, sisters Mary Reynolds and Bridget Wakeham. Deeply regretted by her sister Anne Tramans (Scotland), nieces, nephews, relatives, friends and her religious community Srs. of St. Marie Madeleine Postel.

Funeral Mass on Saturday at 2pm in Mount Carmel Nursing Home Chapel for family and her religious community only.

Burial afterwards in St. Cronan’s Cemetery, Roscrea.

