Sr. Mary Brett, California, USA & Thurles

535 Sacramento Street, Auburn, California, USA and formerly of Coolderry, Upperchurch, Thurles.

Peacefully after a short illness, in the loving care of Sisters and staff of Auburn California.

Predeceased by her beloved parents Patrick and Kitty and brother Philip.

Deeply regretted by her loving brothers Jerry, Willie and Michael. Sisters Sheila Ryan (Newport) and Brigid Ryan (Rossmore) brothers in law, Sisters in law, nephews, niece, grandnephews, grandnieces, Mercy sisters, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May she rest in peace.

Sister Mary’s interment will take place on Tuesday Jan 4th 2022 in Calvery Cemetery Sacramento and her memorial mass will be celebrated at a later date.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence