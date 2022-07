Mount Carmel Nursing Home, Roscrea

Sisters of St. Marie Madeleine Postel and formerly of Gurtnafurrow, Tipperary.

In the tender care of her community and staff of Mount Carmel Nursing Home, Roscrea,. Deeply regretted by her community, brother Joseph, sister-in-law Mary, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday 27th of July at 1.30pm in Mount Carmel Nursing Home Chapel followed by burial immediately afterwards in St. Cronan’s cemetery.

Rest in Peace