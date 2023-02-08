Sr. Lelia Walsh, Nenagh & Clare

Convent of Mercy, Nenagh and formerly of Killimer, Co. Clare.

February 6th 2023, peacefully, in her 101st year, in the loving care of the staff and Community of Catherine McAuley Home, Limerick.

Sr. Lelia is predeceased by her parents Michael and Anne, her brothers and sisters, Mary, Jack, Pat, Eileen, Martin, Michael, Peg, Morgan and Bernadette.

Very sadly missed by her nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, her Mercy Community, relatives and friends.

Reposing on Wednesday at Ryan’s Funeral Home, Nenagh from 5pm with rosary at 6.45pm.

Followed by removal to St. Mary of the Rosary Church, Nenagh arriving at 7.30pm.

Funeral Mass on Thursday at 12 noon, followed by burial in convent cemetery.

The Funeral Mass for Sr. Lelia can be viewed on www.nenaghparish.ie.