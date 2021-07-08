Sr. John Bosco (Bridie) Griffin, Tulla and Roscommon

Sisters of Mercy, Tulla, Co. Clare and Carrowduff, Ballymacurley, Co. Roscommon.

July 7th 2021, peacefully, at University Hospital Limerick.

Sr. Bosco will be sadly missed by her brother Bernie, sister-in-law Ita

(Fedamore, Co. Limerick) niece Lorraine Wills, nephew-in-law Dave,

grandnieces Megan and Sophie (U.K.), by her Mercy Community South

Central Province, by the people of Tulla and her large circle of

friends.

The Funeral Cortege will travel from Church Road at 10.30am on Saturday

via Main Street to arrive in St. Peter and Paul’s Church, Tulla for

Funeral Mass at 11 followed by burial in Oran Cemetery, Roscommon, arriving at 3pm approx.

Mass will be streamed live on Tulla Parish Facebook Page and on local

Radio Link 105.4FM

Leaba i measc na naomh go raibh aici.

Family flowers only please.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence