Sr. Joan Kirby, Templemore and Newcastlewest

Formerly Convent of Mercy, Templemore and Glenview Strand, Newcastlewest, Co. Limerick.

Died peacefully at Catherine McAuley Nursing Home, Limerick on Thursday, June 22nd, 2023.

Pre-deceased by her parents Batt and Mary, brothers John, Paddy and Batt and nephew James.

Deeply mourned by her sisters-in-law, Cora and Helen, nieces, nephews, grandnieces and grandnephews, relatives, Mercy Sisters, and many friends.

Reposing in Grey’s Funeral Home, Templemore (Eircode E41 TR83) on Sunday from 4 pm to 6 pm followed by removal to the Church of the Sacred Heart, Templemore.

Requiem Mass on Monday at 12 noon, interment in St. Joseph’s cemetery afterwards.

Messages of condolence may be left at www.ejgrey.com