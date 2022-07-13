Sr. Helen (Lillie) Kennedy, Kilderry & Templemore

Formerly of Kilderry, Fedamore, Limerick and Sisters of Mercy, Church Street, Templemore

Deeply regretted by her Mercy Community, her sister Pauline, sisters in law Helen and Bernadette, nieces, nephews, grand nieces, grandnephews, cousins, relatives, neighbours, and a large circle of friends

Reposing at Grey’s Funeral Home Templemore (Eircode E41 Tr83), on Friday the 15th of July from 5 pm to 8 pm, followed by removal to the Sacred Heart Church Templemore.

Requiem mass on Saturday at 12 noon.

Interment in St. Joseph’s parish Cemetery Templemore.

Mask wearing and no handshaking would be appreciated.

Messages of condolence may be left at www.ejgrey.com

Sr. Helen’s mass may be viewed on www.churchcamlive.ie/templemoreparish

May Helen’s gentle soul rest in peace and love.